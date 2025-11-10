Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,291,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,872,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,162,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,565,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,991,351 and sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

