Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

