Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kamada updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $7.05. 77,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,490. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kamada by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

