Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CICC Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a $271.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. CICC Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.66.

Shares of EXPE opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $264.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

