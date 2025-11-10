Critical Contrast: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and Solventum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solventum 1 7 3 1 2.33

Solventum has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Solventum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solventum is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.51 -$2.06 million N/A N/A Solventum $8.25 billion 1.49 $478.00 million $8.68 8.16

This table compares Ethema Health and Solventum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solventum has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Solventum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -4.34% N/A -2.47% Solventum 18.13% 28.01% 7.17%

Summary

Solventum beats Ethema Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

