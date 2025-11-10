Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,102. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $246.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after buying an additional 1,749,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,413,000 after buying an additional 445,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

