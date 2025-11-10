Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,395. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 81.62%. The business had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,872,000 after purchasing an additional 691,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 478,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,189,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,150,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.