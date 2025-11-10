Wells Fargo & Company Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $196.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,112. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

