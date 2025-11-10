Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 35,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,396.90. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after buying an additional 2,852,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

