Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $5.33 on Monday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 715,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,969. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

