Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $268.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.28.

ESS stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,025. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.33 and its 200-day moving average is $272.37. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

