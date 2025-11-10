Northland Securities Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Market Perform

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 53,272.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,056,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,974,000 after buying an additional 4,048,680 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $107,739,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

