JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $126.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SN. Zacks Research lowered SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

SharkNinja Stock Up 4.7%

SN stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

