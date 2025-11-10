Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $1.70, Zacks reports. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of BKKT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.23. 914,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,867. The company has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. Bakkt has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $49.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta bought 30,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,692.30. This trade represents a 18.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 131.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bakkt by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bakkt by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

