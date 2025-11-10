Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

