Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belite Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.