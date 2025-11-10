Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.69), Zacks reports.

Agenus Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 621,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,947. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agenus by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 220,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 265.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

