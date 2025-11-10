iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.25. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

