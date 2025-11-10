Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 392.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 192,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 153,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 152.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 68,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $233.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

