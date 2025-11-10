Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 1,153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.63.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

