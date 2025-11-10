Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys 17,158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.7% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after acquiring an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $193.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

