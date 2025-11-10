7,985 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb downgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $575.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.35. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

