Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $6 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What is a support level?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.