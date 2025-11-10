157,868 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 157,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

