Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $36.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,346 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 124.3% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,461,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 432,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 582,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

