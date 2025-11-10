Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys 411 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

