Hughes Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 578,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $425,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

