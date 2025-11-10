MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $183,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,290.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,379.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

