ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 54,419 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $257,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Applied Materials by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $230.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $184.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

