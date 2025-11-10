Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 152,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 496,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE TGT opened at $91.22 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

