Contrasting Thunder Power (AIEV) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A Thunder Power Competitors -4,806.85% -57.89% -16.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Power N/A N/A -2.40 Thunder Power Competitors $27.20 billion $1.01 billion 27.54

This table compares Thunder Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thunder Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power. Thunder Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

