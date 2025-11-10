Head to Head Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pearson has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 3.65% 2,102.70% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pearson and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 2 2 1 2.80 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pearson currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pearson and Madison Square Garden Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $3.52 billion 2.36 $554.61 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $962.28 million 2.01 $37.43 million $0.70 68.32

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Pearson beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

