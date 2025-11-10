Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,163,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,838,312,000 after acquiring an additional 807,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,520,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,025,000 after purchasing an additional 932,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,291,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,840,000 after buying an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

