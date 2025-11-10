FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 232788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

