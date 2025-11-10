Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $200.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $205.55 and last traded at $205.7670, with a volume of 11980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.26.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,992.08. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $7,231,504. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,451,000 after buying an additional 1,219,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,313,000 after acquiring an additional 329,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after purchasing an additional 702,909 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,655,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,602,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

