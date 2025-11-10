iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $58.7750, with a volume of 33928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,394 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

