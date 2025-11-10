Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.4950, with a volume of 23059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander
Banco Santander Trading Up 1.6%
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.