Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.4950, with a volume of 23059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.