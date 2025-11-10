FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.4999 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 9890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.4491.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.2% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

