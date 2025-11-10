Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.9960, with a volume of 16597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 9,765 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $170,399.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,759. This trade represents a 13.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 53,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $931,422.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,357.77. The trade was a 30.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,252 shares of company stock worth $3,055,022. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,432 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,732,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

