MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.0350, with a volume of 35340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 314.44% and a negative net margin of 415.39%. Analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $212,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 829,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,611.78. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $398,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,313,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,317.37. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 1,737.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

