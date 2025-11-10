iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.1610, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $712,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

