Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stag Industrial traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.9570, with a volume of 3063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 70.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,024,000 after buying an additional 87,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

