Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.8850, with a volume of 11245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,671.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

