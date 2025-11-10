NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Lowered by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,479,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 803,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

