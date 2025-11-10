Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.94.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPOT opened at $617.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $685.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.58. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $397.33 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

