Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,111.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

ROIV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 812,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,385. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,016.65. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,211,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 114.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 911,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

