iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

