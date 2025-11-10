ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on November 20th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Thursday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of MVRL opened at $14.53 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

