Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 48.36 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 93.39

Analyst Ratings

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 58.46%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions rivals beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

