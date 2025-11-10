Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 8.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $150,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

